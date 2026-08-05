Bully Ray Criticizes Creative Logic Behind WWE SummerSlam Fatal Four-Way

The SummerSlam between Sami Zayn and Finn Balor match to determine a #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship wound up a bit more crowded than expected, as GUNTHER and a returning Kevin Owens were added to the match. While many were happy with Owens walking away with the win and the title shot, some, including Bully Ray, were left a bit confused as to how they got there. Reviewing it on "Busted Open Radio" Monday morning, Bully sounded off his issues with how the match came together.

"I thought it was a good way to open the show, exciting, huge surprise [from Owens], huge pop," Bully said. "But I do have a problem with the match. Why? Tell me why Nick Aldis decided out of the blue to bring GUNTHER into the match...Why would GUNTHER be put in the match? Why would Nick Aldis shake GUNTHER's hand...Just shoehorning him into this match. I can agree with something as long as you give me a reason to agree with it or see the point of view. I don't know why Nick Aldis just decided to put GUNTHER in a match. I don't know why he just decided to throw Kevin Owens in."

As he went on, Bully revealed his issues were less about the surprises, and more that WWE had no good explanation for them.

"I don't have a problem with Kevin Owens being a surprise, okay?" Bully said. "Because of what just happened with Nick Aldis, 'I want to do something, I'm back in the GM spot.' It gives something for Sami to b***h about going forward. Kevin vs. Punk is going to be huge. I can deal with that. But for the love of god, don't insult my intelligence and just throw people out there so I can go 'Yay! This is great!' It takes two seconds to make sense of it, and they didn't."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription