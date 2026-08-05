Speedball Mike Bailey Cheekily Honoring Fellow AEW Star With New Move

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is just hours away from challenging Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship at the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite," and Bailey has all of the momentum in the world heading into Arena Mexico following last week's "Dynamite." Bailey scored the decisive pinfall in a trios match that saw himself, Brody King, and Bandido, defeat the aforementioned Kyle Fletcher, Brian Cage, and Jake Doyle of the Don Callis Family.

Bailey secured the victory with a move he doesn't use very often, to the point where in a recent video blog, he admitted that the move doesn't even have a name. However, he is thinking of honoring a fellow AEW star when he comes up with a name for it, mainly because he stole it from them. "That was exactly what I needed, exactly what I was hoping for, huge victory. Finally, getting to pin Jake Doyle in an AEW ring, hitting that Ultima Weapon, and then getting the Crossarm Boy which doesn't have a name, it's just the Crossarm Boy for now. But it's, you know, it's served me well, I think I will need to officially name it so if you have any name suggestions, please drop them. I was thinking Swiss Roll because I stole it from Claudio Castagnoli."

"Speedball" had failed to beat Doyle in AEW on two previous occasions, once in a four way tag team match back in January where Doyle and Mark Davis defeated JetSpeed, The Young Bucks, and GOA, and once in a singles bout on the Summer Blockbuster edition of "AEW Collision" in June. The two men do know each other very well, so much so that they were actually tag team partners before they crossed paths in AEW, winning the DPW Worlds Tag Team Championships as Speedball x Something in 2024.

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