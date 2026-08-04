Speedball Mike Bailey Thinks Don Callis Is Holding AEW International Champion Back

AEW star "Speedball" Mike Bailey has been personally victimized by the Don Callis Family. Behind the betrayals, repeated attacks, and other nefarious actions, though, Bailey still believes that some of its members possess an abundance of wrestling potential. This includes Bailey's upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Mexico opponent, Kyle Fletcher.

"Watching Kyle and everything that's happening with the Don family is very interesting and predictable. It makes me a little sad," Bailey said in his latest vlog. "Again, as I said in the [Redemption] press conference, I think most of the members of the Don Callis Family, all of the members are some of the world's greatest wrestlers or some of the members are the world's greatest wrestlers, whichever way you want. Glass half full, glass half empty. I think it's a shame that Kyle Fletcher, who I respect, is being held back by Don Callis, so in Mexico City, I want a clear win.

"I want there to be no room for error, no room for discussion," he continued. "I hope that Kyle shows up his best, free of distractions, free of what's been holding him back, free from Don Callis, and I can get the victory."

Bailey earned the right to challenge Fletcher, the reigning AEW International Champion, by winning a six-man Ladder Match at the recent AEW Redemption pay-per-view. The same night, Fletcher successfully defended the title against Bandido. "The ProtoStar" originally captured the championship by besting now-former Don Callis Family member Konosuka Takeshita at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break" on July 8.

The Don Callis Family, led by Don Callis, continues to grow, with more than 10 wrestlers currently pledged to the group. Bailey previously compared the stable to a pyramid scheme, suggesting that Callis may be financially benefitting from the recruitments.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Mike Bailey with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.