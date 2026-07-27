AEW's Mike Bailey Lambasts 'Pyramid Scheme' Don Callis Family

It's safe to say that Speedball Mike Bailey is still a bit sore about being betrayed by former JetSpeed teammate Kevin Knight just a couple months ago. Bailey is so sore over it that they admitted during an interview with "TMZ Sports" that they were heartbroken over both Knight turning his back and then joining the Don Callis Family soon after. In fact, Bailey's anger may be more with the Callis Family than with Knight, who Bailey sees as just another victim who will come to rue the day they sided with Callis.

"I think the Don Callis Family is full of some of the world's absolute best wrestlers, who are pushed and influenced to cut corners," Bailey said. "And I think that is, ultimately, while the unification of all those great wrestlers might lead them to some success, I think every single member of the Don Callis Family is going to come to regret aligning themselves with Don Callis in the end."

Bailey took their criticisms of the Callis Family a step further later when they agreed with the assertion that Callis' faction had gotten to be a bit too big. Bailey believes the reason behind it isn't because Callis wants as many wrestlers as he can because he likes their talent, but because it's all part of illegal activity on Callis' part to get more money.

"I think the reason for that is because, ultimately, the Don Callis Family is some kind of pyramid scheme at multilevel marketing, where you get a kickback for recruiting members...which is illegal by the way," Bailey said. "I think the Don Callis Family is illegal, and Don Callis should be put in jail for his nefarious financial practices."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ Sports" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription