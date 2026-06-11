Speedball Mike Bailey Struggles With AEW Betrayal

Mike Bailey is finding it difficult to come to terms with his split from former tag team partner Kevin Knight and has discussed how tough it was to face him on "AEW Dynamite."

Bailey and Knight, former AEW World Trios Champions alongside Mistico, split after the latter turned heel and joined the Don Callis Family. The two faced off for the first time since their breakup on "AEW Dynamite," where Knight — the current AEW TNT Champion — got the better of his former tag team partner. Before the match, Bailey spoke about his emotions on his vlog.

"It's hard, man. It's honestly hard. Kevin and I spent so much time together wrestling in so many countries, had so many matches. And now it's for the TNT Championship. And I'm going to have to do everything in my power to just take his head off and win his championship," he said.

After the match, Bailey reflected on the clash, claiming that Knight won it only because of the presence of Don Callis and his group.

"I'm a sad man. So, tonight was rough. It felt great to be out there with Kevin in the ring. We wrestled before and, man, again, he continues to be impressive and good and so explosive. And the last time we had a match was during the Continental Classic and I remember I won that match and I was so proud afterwards. So proud of the match, so proud of what we did, so proud of how good we were. And I don't feel that way right now. It's hard," he said. "He won the match. He did. I don't think it was a good victory. I don't think he should be proud of that victory. In fact, I would hope that he feels ashamed of that victory. But he is the TNT Champion, and I am not, and that is because of Don Callis."

In the match, Callis and the members of his group tried every trick in the book to help Knight win and retain the title, which they did.