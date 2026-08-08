Nick Aldis Credits GM Role In WWE For Allowing His Body To Heal

"WWE SmackDown" General Manager, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis wrestled his first match for WWE at SummerSlam, three years after he started working for the company as a backstage producer. He started his on-screen role in October 2023, and rumors were WWE wouldn't clear him to wrestle due to injury. On "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Aldis explained that wasn't so, but having time out of the ring didn't hurt.

"It wasn't the case of being not cleared, or needing time to heal up, or anything like that," he said. "Having said that, it's been wonderful to have some time to heal up and actually, the truth is, I probably did have some issues that I was not fully aware of until I actually had time for my body to heal properly. One being my back... I was shadowing and I was coming to TVs and getting to know everybody, I had a few dates let. One of them was going to be a return match with Alex Shelley, actually, an independent show... For probably the first time in my career, outside of being legitimately injured and having surgery, it was the first time I had to call and pull out, because my back was really bad."

Aldis said the pain was nagging, and it would be fine some days, and "ruin his day" on others. He said he saw a specialist when he believed he had a bulging disc, but was told it was just an inflamed muscle. Aldis said what he initially thought was an injury cleared up "instantly" with the right medication, and the much-needed rest, after it had been bugging him for years.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.