Brodido & Adam Page Dethrone AEW World Trios Champions In Arena Mexico

Just a week after winning the AEW Trios Championships from The Conglomeration, The Demand lost the belts to Brody King, Bandido, and "Hangman" Adam Page on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" from Arena Mexico.

Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun didn't wait for the bell to the ring, and went after the challengers, who were accompanied to the ring by Kemalito, immediately. Page and Liona officially started off the match, but King quickly tagged in and took down Liona and Kaun after bouncing off the ropes.

Page and King then supported Bandido on the ropes, before he flew to take down all three champions on the outside. The challengers tried to dance the macarena in the ring, but they were taken out by The Demand. The champions isolated Bandido in the ring, and Kaun hit him with a backbreaker before sending him to the outside with his partners.

Bandido battled with all three men before he could crawl to the corner to tag in Page, who took out Liona and Kaun before downing Ricochet with a fallaway slam, then a lariat. Page and Ricochet traded counters until Page caught him with a Liger bomb. Liona and Kaun, who were fighting Brodido on the outside, prevented Page from going for the Buckshot Lariat.

The Demand went for a triple-team move, but King held off Ricochet on the outside. He hit a cannonball to Kaun in the corner, but Ricochet took him off his feet, then walked into a discus lariat by Page. Ricochet dodged the 21-plex and Liona was able to tag in without Bandido seeing. Liona got al three challengers on his shoulders and hit a triple fallaway slam.

The challengers fought back, but Bandido couldn't take Liona down with the 21-plex. He got some help from Page, then Bandido held up Kaun for the Buckshot lariat for then win.