WWE Star Chelsea Green Details Lifelong Experience With Heart Condition

Earlier this year, WWE star Chelsea Green went public with the fact that she'd been diagnosed with a heart condition called supraventricular tachycardia. Sitting down with TMZ, Green detailed a decade-long ordeal before she was finally able to diagnose and treat the condition.

"I've had this ... for the better part of my life," she said. "I started trying to get answers on it in 2018, when I first got started in NXT. I carried around a heart monitor. I had it go off numerous times but we could never catch it. And that's the problem with tachycardia; you have to be close to an EKG machine or something like that to be able to catch your heartrate going into overdrive."

Based on information from the Mayo Clinic, SVT is a form of arrhythmia which can cause a person's heart to begin beating much faster than normal. In most cases, people can live with SVT, and it can usually be remedied with a minor heart procedure. In rare cases, however, it can put one's life at risk.

According to Green, while she did experience several "minor" instances of arrhythmia while wrestling, her SVT most often acted up when she was relaxing. After years of experiencing symptoms without answers, doctors were finally able to figure out what was happening when Green's heart rate skyrocketed while doing a signing during the weekend of WWE WrestleMania.

"My heart rate jumped up to 228 beats per minute at a resting state, and it stayed like that for well over 10 minutes," Green stated. "Because it was so long, we were able to get the paramedics to come and do an EKG, and that is basically how we finally were able to catch it and book emergency SVT ablation surgery."