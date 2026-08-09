WWE's Undertaker Thought AEW's Mick Foley Was Dead After Infamous Hell In A Cell Fall

The Undertaker and Mankind's iconic Hell in a Cell match at the 1998 King of the Ring pay-per-view is still brought up today, especially because of the lengths that Mick Foley went to push his body to its limits that night by falling off the top and through the middle of the cell.

In an interview with "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," Mark Calaway looked back at the match and how he believed Foley might've actually died in their clash.

"It's so surreal, like, when you watch it back it's just like, '1001, boom,' then he hits the table. From my vantage point on top of the cell, it seemed like it was ten seconds. It just seemed like he kept falling and falling and falling," he recalled. "He hit the table, and then he hit the floor, and then he slid under the barricade, and I'm just like, 'Yeah, he ain't getting up from that.'"

When asked what he thought about Foley somehow not just getting back up, but climbing the cell again, Calaway expressed that his old rival was simply a glutton for punishment.

"It wasn't going to get any better," he exclaimed. "It got much worse, but man, there's a part of me that, like, you respect so much what this meant to him and what he was willing to do to deliver on this match."

Foley then went through the middle of the cage, which Calaway also recalled.

"I really thought that he might have [died]... From my vantage point, it looked like he had landed on his head..." he added. "So, at that point, it's just like... Man, I don't know what else there is that he feels like he's got to prove? But I mean, again, it's a testament to how much this business and entertaining the fans, how important that was to Mick."

The two men have become something of brand ambassadors on opposite sides, as Undertaker is currently the face of creative for WWE's AAA, while Foley has become an interviewer for AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.