WWE Legend The Undertaker Admits He Didn't Want To Do Infamous Hell In A Cell Spot

The Undertaker's legendary career in WWE featured many of the most memorable moments across the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras, such as his Hell in a Cell match against Mick Foley as Mankind, back at King of the Ring 1998.

Advertisement

Mark "Undertaker" Calaway recently appeared on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, where he looked back at the match, Foley's iconic fall from the cell, and how everything was put together.

"Truth be told, I didn't want to do it," Calaway admitted.

He claimed that he tried to talk Foley down, however, he was set on upstaging the first ever Hell in a Cell the previous year at Bad Blood 1997, where Calaway faced Shawn Michaels. In the following weeks, Foley began to lose confidence in having a better match, but Calaway gave his rival a pep talk that led to his rival finding inspiration. Foley then came up with the idea that he should be tossed off the top of the cage, and brought Vince McMahon in to convince Calaway.

Advertisement

"So, he had in his mind like he needed to do something that would fool the people into thinking that they had seen something, right?" said the Hall of Famer. "They double team me. 'No, yeah, Mark he says he can do it.' And I'm like 'F**k, are you kidding? We don't need to do it.' I said, 'Fine! Alright, you want to get thrown off the top? Fine, I'll throw you off the top. There. Are you happy?'"