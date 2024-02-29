The Undertaker Discusses How His WWE Career Could Have Lasted Longer

Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway's legendary career notably came to an end at WrestleMania 36, after he defeated AJ Styles in their Boneyard Match, but he feels that his career could've lasted longer if he changed one aspect.

In the latest episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, Calaway stated that if he had taken care of himself the way current-day wrestlers do, his career could have been lengthened.

"I think, even though I lasted as long as I did, I think I might have even lasted longer if I had been able to take that kind of care of myself," said the Hall of Famer.

He noted that the last ten years of his career were the worst from a health standpoint.

"The struggle for me those last seven or eight years was just health. There was nothing really that happened or could happen that I didn't feel like I had a grasp on how to handle it or how to make it work — that part was second nature at that point. But physically, trying to perform and keep myself at a level."

Calaway then jokingly suggested that all his health issues could've been solved if he had his own bus and had better rest. "If I got on the bus sooner and maybe slept a few more nights in the '90s? Hell, I might still be wrestling right now at a high level! It would have helped but the 90s ... I started in a hole," he joked.

The Undertaker had quite a few surgeries due to being on the road and wrestling for years, claiming a few years ago that he had nearly 20 surgeries, which may have shortened his career a bit.

