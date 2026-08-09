WWE's Undertaker Says His Daughter Will 'Unfortunately' Get Into Wrestling

In recent years, more and more second and third-generation pro wrestlers have entered the industry, from the likes of Dominik Mysterio to AJ Styles' son, Avery, who recently had his debut match in GCW. Amidst rumors that Dominik's sister Aalyah will be making her own jump into WWE, The Undertaker believes his daughter will follow into his footsteps.

"Oh god," he exclaimed during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" when Van Vliet pointed out that videos about his daughter, Kaia, stepping into a wrestling ring have been seen online. Undertaker was then asked whether he thinks she'll become a wrestler, to which he replied, "Unfortunately, probably, yes."

"I wake up every morning and I do a little body assessment, like, you know what's working today, what isn't working," Undertaker pointed out, adding that while he isn't trying to discourage her, having to live with a beat-up body after years of wrestling is something he'd rather not have his daughter deal with someday. "I hate thinking of, you know, one of my children having to wake up and be in pain like that. And that's just being a dad, like, if it's in her heart and that's what she wants to do then obviously I will do everything in my means to make sure that she does it right."

However, Undertaker notes that his daughter hasn't necessarily followed in his style, and seems to be more enamored by a more modern style of wrestling instead. "She's taken my rope walking and added a flip to it. It's almost like: 'See what I can do, dad? You never did that!'" he exclaimed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.