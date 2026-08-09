Dragon Lee Details WWE Goals Involving Rey Mysterio

Since joining WWE in late 2022, Dragon Lee has tasted championship gold on both the company's developmental and main roster. Still, he's hungry for more.

During his appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Lee noted that one of his major ambitions involves winning another title alongside his fellow Latino World Order member Rey Mysterio. "I would like to be Intercontinental Champion. That's my goal," he said. "I want to be champion. Something that I would love to [do] is be tag team champion with Rey Mysterio too. I hope we can have an opportunity because I feel a great connection with Rey. I think we can do so good as a team.

"... Another chance at the Royal Rumble and at WrestleMania to everyone, that's the dream," he continued. "Now I know how this feels, and nobody can tell me how this feels. This feels so great, and I want to live that experience again. It's great, man."

Lee and Mysterio first joined forces in 2024, with the latter bringing the former aboard to the LWO. The pair have teamed together on several "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" episodes since then. It wasn't until Lee aligned himself with AJ Styles, however, that a reign as WWE World Tag Team Champions materialized.

Lee further described Mysterio as a mentor to him, both in and outside of the ring. The same applies to the friendship that naturally formed between the pair.

Under the WWE banner, Mysterio is recognized as a Hall of Famer and multi-time world champion. Lee has captured the Speed and NXT North American Titles in his respective WWE career so far.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.