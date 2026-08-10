AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards Names Hardest Match Stipulation To Prepare For

For as hard as wrestlers work inside the ring, referees work just as hard to keep the match going, and in AEW, Aubrey Edwards has worked harder than most. The first female referee to call a main event match on both television and on pay-per-view, Edwards has called some of the biggest moments in AEW history, but some matches are a lot more complicated than others, and that makes her life very difficult.

During a recent interview with "Pro Wrestling Proverbs," Edwards was asked which AEW stipulation was the hardest to prepare for, to which she stated that the most dangerous match in the company is easily the most difficult. "Blood and Guts is probably the hardest one because you've got two rings that are stuck together, the cage around it. The cage is not too big of a problem, we've sort of adapted what Blood and Guts was every year. So the first year we didn't have referees inside the cage, so yelling time cues from 20 feet away to somebody is really difficult and you're out going 'WE HAVE FIVE MINUTES LEFT!' We're trying not to break the fourth wall completely."

There is one more thing that Edwards revealed about the Blood and Guts match and that's something in the bout she was not prepared for the first time around, and if she didn't have a strong stomach, she might have never been fully prepared for it. "The other thing that you're not prepared for is the smell. The amount of blood, because it's literally in the title Blood and Guts, but blood smells a lot like iron. So it's just like 'Where did all those pennies come from?' They're just kind of not used to it."

Please credit "Pro Wrestling Proverbs" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.