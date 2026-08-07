TNA Impact 8/6/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Tonight, TNA continued its march towards Lockdown with a main event title match, a tournament bout, and some eventful backstage segments and promos. While it wasn't the most thrilling two hours, there were a few compelling sections of the show, and we managed to find several lowlights as well.
The Knockouts TV Championship tournament continued tonight, marking the end of Mara Sade's time with TNA, and it left an impression. Plus, the Righteous are back following their cinematic battle against the Hardys, and we've got some things to say about them, as well as what The System was up to on the latest installment.
As always, you won't find every moment of the episode covered here, so take a look at our "TNA Impact" 8/6/2026 results for a full breakdown. Ahead you'll find the parts that stood out to us, and you can always feel free to share your favorite moments in the comments.
Hated: Weak build to Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy
From the start, things have felt off regarding this upcoming world title defense. It was announced about a month ago on social media, even though Nemeth had a planned title defense against KC Navarro that hadn't yet taken place.
Then, most fans were under the impression that the match would happen on last week's live episode of "Impact," since that's when the match was advertised for. Instead, it was taped that night and will be broadcast on next week's show. Okay, thanks, TNA.
All of that could be excusable with the right build. After all, both these performers have earned plenty of accomplishments across their careers, in WWE and elsewhere. Instead, their story has felt disjointed and underwhelming, including after the latest contributions.
Tonight's opening match pitted Jeff's brother Matt against Nic's brother Ryan. It was short and inoffensive, so while it could've been worse, those aren't necessarily words you want associated with your main event rivalry. It did provide the world with the coolest moment to come out of this feud so far, with Jeff choking out Nic on the ramp — a great image.
The show's closing segment (a contract signing pre-taped in a room backstage) featured Hardy sitting down, painting, while Nemeth cut a one-sided promo against him, mostly focusing on his own insecurity. It was a decent promo, but the pay-off was nowhere to be found, with Hardy simply signing the contract and going back to his painting. I get the idea –- that Jeff is calm and collected while Nemeth is anxious and overwhelmed. It just didn't make for entertaining television, especially as the show's conclusion.
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: Mara & Heather tell a simple but effective story
Mara Sade could have phoned it in. After all, her contract with TNA expired prior to the latest television tapings in Philadelphia. Fortunately, that wasn't the case. Instead, Sade helped tie up the loose ends of her place in the Knockouts Television Championship tournament, and I must say, she made it something of substance.
She and her quarterfinals opponent, Heather By Elegance, told a simple yet effective story in their match, the two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion repeatedly targeting Sade's arm. Heather wrenched it, crushed it, stomped it, and eventually, yanked it to send Sade flying off the turnbuckle. In between, Sade provided viewers with feelings of hope, such as when she powerbombed Heather square into the mat, or when she reversed an armbar into a roll-up.
Heather ultimately defeated Sade after capitalizing on that arm yank with a missile dropkick. The outcome was expected, but the story told before far exceeded what I had originally envisioned.
Sometimes, it's not about hitting flashing moves or obtaining numerous near falls. Sometimes, simple psychology is all it takes to make the viewers invested. Heather, for her part, portrayed the calculated heel very well. Sade, in return, gave us a promising babyface to root for her during her attempt to overcome the physical onslaught. Considering it her marked final appearance under the TNA banner, too, I couldn't have asked for much more.
On top of all that, the possibility of Heather moving on and potentially facing her tag team partner M By Elegance in the tournament finals certainly adds a layer of intrigue as well.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: One System match becomes two
This week's "TNA Impact" had its moments, but overall, it was a chore to get through. That's largely because everything seems to be treading the water until the good stuff can happen, say, at the upcoming pay-per-view. There was no better example of that than the singles match pitting KC Navarro against the System's Brian Myers.
That was about as fun as one might imagine, and then, as they tend to do, the System got involved. Eddie Edwards burst into the ring and attacked Navarro in full view of the referee, yielding a disqualification and an end to this torrid affair that never came.
Fabian Aichner ran down to the ring to make the save, and then Santino Marella came out as this writer begged him not to do what he was inevitably going to do. He announced that since there were another two competitors of almighty entertainment value in the mix, there would be a tag match sustaining the mundane for even longer. The tag match did not end up being in any way more riveting than its singles variant, and then the System went and won the match because of a kendo stick being introduced.
Of all the weapons in this weird world of wrestling, a kendo stick perhaps ranks the least clandestine and the most likely to, you know, draw the referee's attention when used. However, this is a scripted show and even if one can see the seams, the direction is not going to change and the referee shall pretend that the loud crack the weapon produces was a mere figment of his imagination. This match (or matches) had the unmitigated gall to be boring and bad at the same time. What is the point of all of this? What are the System trying to do? Why are babyface authority figures like Santino participating in their bulls**t?
The System manages to make Aces & Eights and House of Torture look like the Shield or Evolution on a weekly basis, and yet they are everywhere. It's hard to get past the fact that, outside of Cedric Alexander, every member of the faction bleeds into one homogenized mess of boring, cookie-cutter enhancement-level heel. Yet they are presented so prominently with very little innovation or development. It's a bewildering decision to saturate the show with an act that feels so abrasively monotonous.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Order 4 implodes
It's clear that Order 4 has some issues. Scratch that. They've straight up imploded over the last week after Jason Hotch dethroned Mustafa Ali as the TNA International Champion. For some of the members, though, that move might have been the best thing for their TNA careers.
For Hotch, his time in the tag team spotlight has seemingly come to an end as he now holds significant singles gold. More importantly, he awaits a highly-anticipated rematch against Ali inside a steel cage at TNA Lockdown, which is almost certainly the biggest match of his career to date. If Hotch defeats Ali once more, he'll prove that he is no longer a "good" or "great" hand, but the greatest within Order 4.
I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the positives that potentially await former Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz as well. Last month, Ali introduced Mila Moore as the stable's new Secretary of Strategic Affairs, implying that Steelz's had received a demotion in the group. Considering that Steelz has spent much of the last year in the background, that creative decision might actually benefit her.
If Order 4 actually breaks up, Steelz would presumably return to a prominent spot in the Knockouts division. And with a number of women recently leaving the company, TNA could certainly use another regular and established fixture there.
Steelz hasn't tasted TNA gold in four years, but tonight's chaotic encounter between Order 4 members has given me restored hope that will soon change. Give us back the "Boricua Badass" that we know and love, or at least love to hate.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: A match we've seen one too many times
I've definitely mentioned this before in one of these columns, but TNA has a bad habit of repeating the same matches over and over, beyond the point of running them into the ground. The match between A.J. Francis and the Home Town Man from this edition of "Impact" is no exception to that rule.
Francis holds two previous wins against The Home Town Man; from TNA Sacrifice in March, when himself and Frankie Kazarian defeated Elijah and The Home Town Man, as well as a win against The Home Town Man in singles competition back in April. Given that their paths haven't crossed for about four months, there was no reason to put them in yet another match against one another – let alone one that was maybe two minutes at the absolute most, and didn't serve much a point other than giving Elijah one more interaction with Francis.
That could've happened against anyone, so why book this rematch once again? This is a match that I would describe as simply mediocre.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: A puzzling segment with powerful purpose
Riddle me this, riddle me that — what The Righteous said didn't fall flat. While many might've scratched their heads in confusion, I gobbled up every word they said. And for that, I loved it!
I've always been a sucker for psychology, specifically why we're drawn to fall in line with the pack (i.e. human who join cults). We look for belonging. A meaning. A purpose. Like a flower, some of us are admired for a short time, only to be forgotten once the newness wears off. I think many of us feel like a wilted flower. We're all trying to get by, especially during these trying times. And the Righteous really honed in on that during their enigmatic speech tonight. It was convincing. The one thing I did not like from it was the Philly fans' reactions. Why the sudden boos?
It makes you wonder where they want to go now. Do they want to expand friendships so they don't have enemies? Do they like being the ones who help other teams level up towards Mount Rushmore greatness talks? No, I think there is something seething beneath those words. The Lake of Reincarnation did something to them. And I cannot wait to see what happens next.
Written by Brie Coder