TNA Impact 8/6/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

This week's "TNA Impact" had its moments, but overall, it was a chore to get through. That's largely because everything seems to be treading the water until the good stuff can happen, say, at the upcoming pay-per-view. There was no better example of that than the singles match pitting KC Navarro against the System's Brian Myers.

That was about as fun as one might imagine, and then, as they tend to do, the System got involved. Eddie Edwards burst into the ring and attacked Navarro in full view of the referee, yielding a disqualification and an end to this torrid affair that never came.

Fabian Aichner ran down to the ring to make the save, and then Santino Marella came out as this writer begged him not to do what he was inevitably going to do. He announced that since there were another two competitors of almighty entertainment value in the mix, there would be a tag match sustaining the mundane for even longer. The tag match did not end up being in any way more riveting than its singles variant, and then the System went and won the match because of a kendo stick being introduced.

Of all the weapons in this weird world of wrestling, a kendo stick perhaps ranks the least clandestine and the most likely to, you know, draw the referee's attention when used. However, this is a scripted show and even if one can see the seams, the direction is not going to change and the referee shall pretend that the loud crack the weapon produces was a mere figment of his imagination. This match (or matches) had the unmitigated gall to be boring and bad at the same time. What is the point of all of this? What are the System trying to do? Why are babyface authority figures like Santino participating in their bulls**t?

The System manages to make Aces & Eights and House of Torture look like the Shield or Evolution on a weekly basis, and yet they are everywhere. It's hard to get past the fact that, outside of Cedric Alexander, every member of the faction bleeds into one homogenized mess of boring, cookie-cutter enhancement-level heel. Yet they are presented so prominently with very little innovation or development. It's a bewildering decision to saturate the show with an act that feels so abrasively monotonous.

Written by Max Everett