Backstage News On TNA Contract Status Of Former WWE Star Mara Sade

TNA has been a wrestling promotion of departures in 2026, with seemingly a wrestler or behind the scenes figure being let go or asking for their release every few weeks. Now they may be faced with another departure, only this time from someone whose contract has expired and is looking elsewhere. Fightful Select reports that those close to Mara Sade say that the she is now a free agent and available to sign wherever she chooses.

It appears there's already a ton of competition for Sade's services, including from TNA, with the promotion and Sade believed to be in active contract negotiations. However, other wrestling promotions are also believed to be in contact with Sade, though it's unclear how far along they are, if at all, with her in negotiations, nor is there any indication which promotions have reached out.

Sade initially gained fame for her four year stint with WWE, where she wrestled under the name Jakara Jackson, aligning herself with Noam Darr, Oro Mensah, and her tag team partner Lash Legend to form The Meta-Four in 2023. She was released from WWE in May 2025, and joined TNA a few months later; thanks to the WWE/TNA working relationship, Sade returned to "NXT" in October, representing TNA in a special "NXT vs. TNA Showdown" episode.

Sade had remained active in TNA through their recent "Impact" tapings in Albany, including defeating Tasha Steelz in a first round match of the TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament; she is currently scheduled to wrestle Heather by Elegance in the next round. At this time, it remains unconfirmed whether Sade worked TNA's most recent tapings, which took place this week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.