Becky Lynch & Finn Balor Announce WWE Raw Is Heading To Ireland

The road to the 2027 Royal Rumble will take WWE and its superstars overseas, with one of the stops centered in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland's own Becky Lynch and Finn Balor broke the news on Friday morning during their international media rounds, noting that the January 25 show will mark a first in WWE history.

"For the first time ever, Monday Night Raw will be in the 3Arena on the 25 of January," Lynch, a Dublin native, confirmed on "Ireland AM." "Can't believe it. It's amazing. As a kid, we would have never dreamed."

Balor, who hails from Bray, County Wicklow, echoed Lynch's sentiments. For him specifically, performing on "WWE Raw" in his home country would create a full-circle moment.

"For me, Raw is as important as a PLE," he said on "Off The Ball." "Every Monday is just as important as every PLE. The scale of the show is the exact same. It's all the same production levels, it's all the same obviously storylines, but there's no corners cut. And I think I said before, the Belfast Raw was absolutely spectacular. The geography of it, having went to the Point Theatre as a kid to watch Shawn Michaels, obviously going back to now the 3Arena, it's special, man."

"It's going to be special!"

WWE Raw is coming to the 3 Arena this January!

Irish WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Finn Bálor explain to Will O'Callaghan what it means to them! pic.twitter.com/9hDT77ZvN1 — Off The Ball (@offtheball) August 7, 2026

As Balor alluded to, WWE's trip to Northern Ireland in January 2026 brought forth an opportunity for him to challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "Raw." The former Judgment Day member fell short in his quest, then later moved to the "WWE SmackDown" brand.