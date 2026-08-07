More Cage Matches Added To TNA Lockdown 2026 Including International Title Rematch

At TNA Lockdown, all matches will be contested inside a steel cage. Some of them have special stipulations added to them, though.

As announced on Thursday's "TNA Impact," this includes the upcoming bout between former TNA World Champions Frankie Kazarian and Moose. Kazarian ignited their rivalry by attacking Moose on a recent episode, to which Moose responded by claiming that Kazarian hadn't earned the right to call himself the "King of TNA." Moose then challenged Kazarian to face him at Lockdown; Kazarian accepted, under the condition that their match would be held under Escape the Cage rules.

Elsewhere on "Impact," Mustafa Ali made it clear that he wanted the TNA International Championship back in his grasp after his Order 4 brethren Jason Hotch shockingly upset him last week. Now, the two are slated to collide in a steel cage rematch at Lockdown, with Hotch defending his newly-won title.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside successfully defended her title against WWE star Wendy Choo on the Thursday night broadcast. Elayna Black then strutted down to the ring, eyeing her title and motioning that Brookside's time had run out. In a digital exclusive, Black called out Brookside once more, this time for a Knockouts Championship match at Lockdown, set in her hometown of Chicago on August 23. They too will wrestle inside a cage.

"August 23, in my hometown of Chicago, Illinois, in front of all my friends and family, I'm going to take that title from you, and I'm going to show what a true, real champion in TNA is supposed to look like," Black warned. "So, you better love that title while you have it. You better cherish that title while you have it, because I promise you, time's up."