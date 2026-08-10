Eric Bischoff Says WWE Star Is Underutilized: 'A Gold Nugget' Waiting To Be Picked Up

Former WCW promoter Eric Bischoff has recently shared which WWE star he believes is currently being overlooked.

During an episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff argued that the weekly reaction for LA Knight doesn't equal the opportunities he's been getting on TV, explaining that WWE doesn't seem to value "The Megastar" as a main event talent.

"I mean, he's still very popular. He's got a strong base, a lot of equity. You hear the reaction. You can see the traffic in social media when he's involved in anything that's remotely meaningful. So, his fan base is definitely still there and you hear the reactions whenever they do use them," he said. "Why haven't they done more with it? It just seems like it's a gold nugget sitting on the side of a mountain and it's just sitting there waiting for it to be picked up. But they get close to it. They start moving in that direction and for whatever reason they don't pick it up and run with it. So I don't know what the thinking is ... I think they see him as an upper mid-card guy because that's the way they're treating him."

Bischoff's wish for Knight to be pushed was seemingly granted last Monday, as the 43-year-old looked to be positioned in a World Heavyweight Championship feud with Roman Reigns on the "WWE Raw" following SummerSlam. If Knight were to challenge Reigns for the gold, it would be the first time he's competed for a world title since August 2025 when he fought Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and CM Punk at Clash In Paris.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.