Andrade El Idolo Responds To Attack By MJF On AEW Dynamite

Andrade El Idolo had a very successful night at Arena Mexico this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," where he defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Komander to earn the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In London 2026. However, his night didn't end on a high note as after his victory and post-match promo, MJF made his surprise return to the company and attacked Andrade from behind, while also taking back the Dynamite Diamond Ring that Andrade had stolen back at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026.

While MJF got the last laugh at Grand Slam Mexico, he might have awoken something in the current AEW National Champion, who took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to let MJF know that he's going to leave him with no knees.

"@The_MJF You have no idea what you just did!!! Y mucho menos en [Mexico]," he wrote. "With all due respect to your wife! I hope she's prepared because if @rushtoroblanco left you without one knee, I'll leave you without both."

Andrade might not have to wait long to get his revenge on MJF as the "Salt of the Earth" also has his sights set on the Casino Gauntlet match at All In London. On the August 12 episode of "Dynamite," a match to determine the number two entrant in the match will take place, and MJF has already declared that he will not only win that match, but win the Casino Gauntlet itself and beat whoever walks out of Wembley Stadium as the AEW World Champion. No word on who MJF will face in that match has been revealed at the time of writing.

If MJF, or Andrade for that matter, does win the Casino Gauntlet, the title shot they will have earned won't be eligible on the night of All In London. Instead, the winner of the title shot will have to inform AEW President Tony Khan seven days ahead of time that they are activating their shot, a clause that was enforced last year when MJF won the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In Texas 2025 and threatened to cash in his shot at any point.