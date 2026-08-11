CM Punk Says One Of His Favorite WWE Matches Is Overlooked By Fans

CM Punk has taken part in some iconic matches and storylines across his WWE career. Fans of "The Second City Saint" naturally all have a favorite, but Punk believes that one particular match isn't brought up as much as it deserves to be: his WWE WrestleMania 29 clash against The Undertaker.

"I think this one's kind of overshadowed a little bit," he said during an appearance on the "Games With Names" podcast. "Me [and] Brock [Lesnar]? I feel like that's always talked about. Me [and John] Cena? And we're on the 15th year anniversary, I think of me and Cena for Money in the Bank; I've talked about that one, I don't know how many times, I'm almost sick talking about it."

Punk then expressed why his match against Undertaker deserves more attention from fans, stating that because it included two huge elements of the world of wrestling — The Undertaker and WrestleMania — it deserves to be remembered. Still, Punk admitted that the idea of "the greatest match of all time" is in the eye of the beholder.

"I think this is one of my greatest matches. I'd be interested to hear what 'Taker thought about it," he added. "I like that it's subjective. I like that everybody has an opinion and you can learn from a lot of that."