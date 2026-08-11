CM Punk Says One Of His Favorite WWE Matches Is Overlooked By Fans
CM Punk has taken part in some iconic matches and storylines across his WWE career. Fans of "The Second City Saint" naturally all have a favorite, but Punk believes that one particular match isn't brought up as much as it deserves to be: his WWE WrestleMania 29 clash against The Undertaker.
"I think this one's kind of overshadowed a little bit," he said during an appearance on the "Games With Names" podcast. "Me [and] Brock [Lesnar]? I feel like that's always talked about. Me [and John] Cena? And we're on the 15th year anniversary, I think of me and Cena for Money in the Bank; I've talked about that one, I don't know how many times, I'm almost sick talking about it."
Punk then expressed why his match against Undertaker deserves more attention from fans, stating that because it included two huge elements of the world of wrestling — The Undertaker and WrestleMania — it deserves to be remembered. Still, Punk admitted that the idea of "the greatest match of all time" is in the eye of the beholder.
"I think this is one of my greatest matches. I'd be interested to hear what 'Taker thought about it," he added. "I like that it's subjective. I like that everybody has an opinion and you can learn from a lot of that."
CM Punk explained there was nothing bigger than 'The Streak' in WWE at the time he wrestled The Undertaker
The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania was almost as well-known as the man himself. While he'd go on to suffer a defeat to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX just one year after facing Punk, his record remains one of the most impressive feats in WWE history.
Looking back at their match, Punk expressed that going up against not just the Undertaker but also "The Streak" was both a blessing and a curse. "The big thing was The Streak, right? Which, probably at that time, you could have argued was a bigger moment or spotlight on the card than, like, a title match or anything like that," he stated, explaining that fans were going to tune in to the match to find out if "The Streak" would continue or finally be broken.
"I think it's very difficult to wrestle somebody the stature of The Undertaker, and kind of muddy the water — really blur the line between reality and our world — and get people to really buy that you had a chance of beating this guy," Punk added, expressing that many people ultimately expected him to fail and would maybe not have bought into the clash. "In my mind, what I had to do was get people to believe that I had a shot, and being a smaller guy, not always easy to do. I think I beat him up like he owed me money." Punk further expressed that by pushing himself like that, he likely gained the Undertaker's respect at the same time.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Games With Names," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.