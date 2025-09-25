How CM Punk's WrestleMania Match With Undertaker Factored Into His Wrestling Hiatus

These days, Punk seems to be having just as much fun as ever, at or near the top of the card in WWE since his return in November of 2024 (though a triceps injury kept him out of action for a good portion of the following year) and now enjoying the company of his wife, AJ Lee, after her recent return following her own decade-long hiatus. Looking back again on the end of his initial WWE run, all the signs were there to step away, and perhaps if he'd have recognized them more quickly, that first separation could have been more amicable, and more of a break, rather than the nasty split it ended up becoming.

"I just wasn't mentally there and that sucked," Punk said. "When the bell rang, my head was in the game, but I felt like I shoulda been more excited about it. I shoulda been more amped up about it. I shoulda been like, 'Yeah, here we are,' and I was just more pissed off and angry about all this other bulls***."

All's well that ends well, of course, and the lessons from a decade ago have given Punk a different perspective, which seems to be making his current WWE run more easily appreciated. "That feeling is still there," he said. "It's actually, I think, amplified now because I am more present and more in the now, not worried about yesterday, not worried about what the hell we're doing tomorrow, and I can enjoy it because I know this ain't gonna last forever."

