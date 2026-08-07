WWE: Roman Reigns Added To Advertising For Another WWE PLE In 2026

In the lead up to WWE SummerSlam 2026, WWE revealed a series of upcoming dates that current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns would be appearing on. These dates included the episodes of "WWE Raw" in the month of August, the September 14 episode of "Raw" that will air live from Mexico City, and the WWE Money in the Bank 2026 PLE which takes place on October 10. However, there is one more show that Reigns is being advertised for, and it's one of the biggest shows of 2026.

Over the past few days, Reigns has not only been added to the promotional material for this year's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE in Houston, Texas on November 28, but he has been made the main WWE Superstar on this year's poster on WWE's official website. It hasn't been uncommon for Reigns to appear at Survivor Series as he has been involved in three of the last four events, with all of his appearances coming in the annual WarGames match. However, his scheduled has shrunk dramatically since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes back at WWE WrestleMania 40, so having him be a part of the event will be a major boost for the company.

Of the remaining dates that Reigns has been announced for, only one show has any confirmed plans for him, that being the aforementioned September 14 episode of "Raw" in Mexico City. On that show, Reigns will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the winner of an upcoming tournament that will feature the best luchadors that both WWE and AAA have to offer. Unless Reigns wrestles before then, the event in Mexico City will be the first episode of WWE television that Reigns will have wrestled on since the January 6, 2025 episode of "Raw" where he defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match.