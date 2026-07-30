WWE Announces Roman Reigns For Numerous Upcoming Raw Dates, Money In The Bank PLE

WWE is preparing Roman Reigns for another run following his match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, releasing a list of shows he is scheduled to appear on over the next few weeks.

Ahead of the weekend's SummerSlam PLE, WWE announced on social media that "The Original Tribal Chief" will appear on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" in August, September, and October. Reigns' first stop after his match with Rollins on Sunday night will be the following night's "Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa, followed by the August 17 edition of the red brand. He is also advertised for the August 28 edition of "SmackDown," as well as the August 31 episode of "Raw," which will be taped on the same day as "SmackDown" at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The last three advertised dates for Reigns are the September 14 and October 5 editions of "Raw" in Mexico City and St. Louis, respectively, as well as Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans.

The only major show Reigns appears to be missing between SummerSlam and Money in the Bank is Saturday Night's Main Event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 6. Reigns' heavier schedule comes as no surprise, as he stated after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania that he would no longer work a part-time schedule.