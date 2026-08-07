New Men's US Champ Baron Corbin Comments On WWE Return Following SummerSlam Victory

After rumors had been swirling, fueled further by his departure from MLW, Baron Corbin made his return to WWE in the weeks ahead of WWE SummerSlam. At "The Biggest Party of the Summer," Corbin dethroned Trick Williams to become the new United States Champion.

"The Nomad" discussed his return to the company, after his release at the end of 2024, on "Busted Open Radio." He said he didn't expect the crowd reaction that he received on the July 10 edition of "WWE SmackDown."

"When I popped up on that ring apron and grabbed 'Melo by the wrist, you could hear that air kind of get sucked out of the building for a second, then they kinda get that pop," he said. "Then we get to the physicality and I'm pointing all this frustration of the last year and a half of the grind onto those two guys. So I'm not exactly paying attention to the WWE Universe at that exact moment. I'm just on a mission... Then, when I was holding that title and I heard that 'Holy s***' chant, it was like, 'What a moment. They didn't forget. This is the right move, this is where I'm supposed to be in this exact moment.' It was surreal, to say the least."

Corbin said that if he hadn't been away from WWE for a year-and-a-half, the fans might not have appreciated that moment as much as they did. After his time on the independent scene, he now appreciates what he has once again.

"'How could I have ever taken these moments for granted?'" he said. "Now that [I'm] back, I appreciate every single seat in that arena."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.