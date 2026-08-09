Matt Hardy Would Like To See WWE 'Roll The Dice' With Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has been touted as one of the future faces of WWE ever since he burst on to the scene back in 2021, and things were looking bright for the former WWE NXT Champion as he was penciled in to win the 2026 men's Royal Rumble match. However, it was later revealed on "WWE Unreal" that the company opted not to go with Breakker out of the fear he was being shoved down the throats of the fans.

This decision has caused a lot of conversation in the wrestling world due to WWE's hesitancy to give Breakker such a big moment, to the point where former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy feels like the company should just take that chance for once. "Sometimes you have to roll the dice and take the chance and just, you know, hope things work out," Hardy said on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "I mean, you can always course correct and change directions if need be, but you've got to continue to make younger, newer guys, and make new tough guys."

Hardy's co-host, Jon Alba, speculated on whether WWE's persistent booking of Roman Reigns in the 2010s has scarred some of the creative minds in WWE due to the fans outright rejecting Reigns for many years before he became "The Tribal Chief." Hardy didn't necessarily agree 100% with that idea, but does believe that Breakker is someone who could hold his own in the top spot. "I have no idea how he is as far as promos, or mentally how he thinks you know? I don't know how he processes stuff, how he puts stuff together, I have no about any of that. But physically, I mean he's incredible. He's an incredible specimen, so I mean physically, he is ready for that role, to be in that spot."

Please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.