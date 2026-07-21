WWE Unreal Confirms Bron Breakker Was Pitched To Win 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Nearly seven months through 2026, WWE's Bron Breakker has seemingly lost some momentum, going from a World Championship contender to losing a feud to Seth Rollins, leading to him teaming with Vision stablemate Austin Theory. As it turns out, things could've gone a bit differently for Breakker, at least according to the third episode of the new season "WWE Unreal." In the episode, WWE VP of Creative Writing Jonathan Baeckstrom can be seen advocating for Breakker to win the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, allowing him to earn a World Championship match at WrestleMania. Baeckstrom can also be seen receiving support from fellow Creative Writing VP Ryan Ward.

Where he didn't receive support, however, is from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. While admitting that the promotion could make "a shocking moment" out of Breakker winning the Rumble and then winning a World Title, Triple H admitted he was concerned a win like that for Breakker could feel like WWE was shoving him down the throat of the fans. In an earlier testimonial, Triple H also expressed other concerns regarding putting Breakker over, from fan reaction to whether Breakker was ready for the spot.

"The risk with Bron Breakker is everything from, can he actually do it?" Triple H said. "Can he mentally handle it? Will fans accept it? So you have to really be sure."

Breakker would instead be eliminated first by Oba Femi, after being attacked by a masked man. Following the Royal Rumble, Breakker would end up missing almost two months while recovering from hernia surgery, effectively putting the kibosh on any potential WrestleMania plans WWE had for him. Instead, his role at WrestleMania would be limited to an appearance, attacking Rollins during his match with GUNTHER.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Unreal" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription