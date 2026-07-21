WWE Unreal Confirms Bron Breakker Was Pitched To Win 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Nearly seven months through 2026, WWE's Bron Breakker has seemingly lost some momentum, going from a World Championship contender to losing a feud to Seth Rollins, leading to him teaming with Vision stablemate Austin Theory. As it turns out, things could've gone a bit differently for Breakker, at least according to the third episode of the new season "WWE Unreal." In the episode, WWE VP of Creative Writing Jonathan Baeckstrom can be seen advocating for Breakker to win the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, allowing him to earn a World Championship match at WrestleMania. Baeckstrom can also be seen receiving support from fellow Creative Writing VP Ryan Ward.
Where he didn't receive support, however, is from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. While admitting that the promotion could make "a shocking moment" out of Breakker winning the Rumble and then winning a World Title, Triple H admitted he was concerned a win like that for Breakker could feel like WWE was shoving him down the throat of the fans. In an earlier testimonial, Triple H also expressed other concerns regarding putting Breakker over, from fan reaction to whether Breakker was ready for the spot.
"The risk with Bron Breakker is everything from, can he actually do it?" Triple H said. "Can he mentally handle it? Will fans accept it? So you have to really be sure."
Breakker would instead be eliminated first by Oba Femi, after being attacked by a masked man. Following the Royal Rumble, Breakker would end up missing almost two months while recovering from hernia surgery, effectively putting the kibosh on any potential WrestleMania plans WWE had for him. Instead, his role at WrestleMania would be limited to an appearance, attacking Rollins during his match with GUNTHER.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Unreal" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription
Opinion: Triple H's Argument Against Bron Breakker Winning The Royal Rumble Is Stupid
On the one hand, it's almost tempting to sit here and say this whole discussion about Bron Breakker winning the Royal Rumble is moot, as his injury would've necessitated a change of plans. Here's the thing though; WWE didn't know he was going to be missing two months at the time of this meeting, which means, if you take "WWE Unreal" at face value, we have the head of WWE creative, on camera, pretty much stating that Breakker wasn't ready for this opportunity. That is mystifying to me. If he wasn't ready, what the hell were you doing putting him with The Vision for over the last year? If you were scared of ramming him down people's throats, why were you pushing him so hard and giving him World Title shots just weeks before the Rumble? The reasoning almost collapses on itself when you think about it for more than five minutes.
And then there's this; even if one agrees with Triple H that Bron Breakker may not have been ready, they still should've pushed him anyway. Would it have worked? I have no idea, but I feel far more confident that Breakker (had he won the Rumble and stayed healthy) would be in a better spot now than the one he's actually in, backing up Austin Theory as he feuds with perennial jobbers Otis and Tozawa. Wrestling is a sink or swim business; at some point, talent need to be thrown to the deep end to see what they can do. WWE even knows this; look no further than them pushing Oba Femi as hard as possible right now. And yet, with Bron Breakker, they had to be sure? This is another reason I remain skeptical about the "realism" of "WWE Unreal," but if I am to take this at face value, this makes me think that Triple H is a moron who doesn't know what he's doing.