Jim Ross has had a long and storied career in the wrestling business, but the WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW broadcaster has had multiple health problems over the years, and knows that he is nearing the end of his career as an announcer. The question now is how would the Hall of Fame voice of wrestling like to bow out?

On the latest edition of the "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross was asked if there are any venues left on his bucket list when it comes to calling matches. Rather than trying to think of a venue he might not have visited, Ross instead admitted that he has done virtually everything he's ever wanted to do in the business, and is instead thinking of how he would like to retire.

"What I would like, I hope that my ending, my career ending, is planned, and so I just don't show up one Wednesday night on Dynamite and say 'Well I got some news for you folks, I'm done.' That might sound cool and edgy, but I would like to be able to know that I'm leaving. I think that's important for my psyche, and maybe I'm looking at it wrong but in any event, that's what I'm thinking. Just to have a good, clean ending, and if I could pull that off, then I'll be [happy]. I've done everything else...I've had a blessed career."

Ross confirmed that his contract with AEW is expiring at some point this month, and that if he is not kept on for another year like he was in 2025, he won't have a problem with that as he doesn't want to be greedy. Ross has only appeared on AEW pay-per-views since signing his one-year extension last year, and could potentially miss AEW All In London 2026 on August 30 as he will undergo brain surgery next week.

Please credit "Grilling JR" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.