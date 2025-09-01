Backstage Update On AEW Contract Status Of Jim Ross

AEW commentator Jim Ross has reportedly re-signed with AEW, extending his stay with the Tony Khan-run promotion.

The latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" has revealed that the legendary announcer has signed a one-year deal with the promotion. The report claims that the new deal for the WWE Hall of Famer has limited dates, and added that Ross had never discussed going elsewhere and was keen to stay in AEW.

Ross signed with AEW in 2019 and was a part of the first AEW broadcast team, and had inked a three-year deal. Before his deal expired, Ross expressed interest in continuing his run with AEW, stating that he enjoys working for the promotion and praising the way AEW CEO Tony Khan has taken care of him during his time there. Khan had earlier in the year called Ross an "indispensable" part of AEW and was hoping that he would be fit and available to contribute to AEW's shows. Ross, over the last few years, has had a number of health battles, which have forced him to step away from announcing for AEW. He did, however, return to AEW at All In after successfully battling cancer once again, and announced the last two matches of the pay-per-view.

There was speculation in August that the Hall of Famer might want to return to WWE to finish his career there, after he had hinted at the possibility of a WWE return. Ross, it seems, will likely remain a part of AEW for the foreseeable future, though it remains to be seen how often he will appear on AEW programming, as he still has a few lingering health issues.