Backstage Rumor Suggests AEW Announcer Jim Ross Could Be Considering WWE Return

When AEW first burst onto the scene in 2019, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross signed with the brand to become it's lead play-by-play commentator, where he had the opportunity to call some of the promotion's greatest matches during its inception. Over the last two years, Ross' involvement with AEW has been limited after dealing with several health issues, including being diagnosed with cancer, but now that he's in remission and back on the broadcast table, it seems like he's potentially considering a return to WWE.

According to WrestleVotes, Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone has confirmed that there is active conversations backstage in AEW that Ross could be interested in wrapping up his career in WWE. Featherstone added that the long-time broadcaster's AEW contract is set to expire at the end of August, and would undoubtedly be welcomed back by WWE if he chose not to sign a new deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Despite recent rumors, Ross explained during an episode of "Grilling JR" that he intends to stay with AEW, and is determined to contribute more to the company going forward.

Before Ross makes his final decision at the end of the month, he will be on the commentary desk for AEW Forbidden Door this upcoming Sunday to call several matches at the event. Therefore, with Forbidden Door possibly being Ross' final AEW pay-per-view, it remains to be seen if he will be on the call for the main event of the show. In 2017, Ross signed a two-year deal with WWE, but he chose to leave the company after feeling that he wasn't being featured enough on television, and set his sights on AEW once his contract expired.