AEW Commentator Jim Ross Provides Health Update After Recent Hip Replacement Surgery

Throughout the last year, AEW commentator Jim Ross has dealt with several health issues, including being diagnosed with cancer and suffering from elevated heart enzymes. Despite now being cancer-free and returning to AEW's broadcast desk, Ross revealed in an episode of "Grilling JR" that his recent hip replacement surgery didn't provide him with the pain relief he was looking for, and that he's grown frustrated with the healing process.

"I got sold a bill of goods in my hip replacement ... I'm still in a lot of pain and it just pisses me off that I didn't do something right. I either got the wrong surgeon, I didn't do enough rehab, something is up because I'm as sore seemingly now as I was before I had the surgery," Ross explained. "It's just too much man. These surgeries and doctor visits ... it's just some days are good and some days aren't. So, I know that there's something wrong. It should be something good everyday, at least pain free. So, I need to get that checked out."

Ross has unfortunately dealt with several hip issues in the past along with some of his other health concerns, but the WWE Hall Of Famer continues to be hopeful that he will overcome the pain he's enduring, and is dedicated to "toughing it out" for the time being.

