AEW's Jim Ross Discusses Possibility Of Returning To WWE

In March 2024, Jim Ross confirmed that he had signed a one-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling, with the belief that this next year might be his last in the broadcast booth. Should Ross continue forth beyond that, though, several fans have notably raised interest in seeing him return to his former home of WWE. On a recent episode of "Grilling JR," Ross addressed this specific possibility.

"Well, you never say never," Ross said. "Quite frankly, you never say never, especially in a business that has so few jobs available. That's not in my plans. They've gone younger. Could I contribute? Of course I could contribute, but that's just not in the plans right now. I love my role [in AEW]."

Under his new AEW contract, Ross is slated to be on the call for all of the company's pay-per-views, which averages to about one appearance a month. Ross' last on-air appearance took place at the 2024 AEW Dynasty event on April 21. The long-time commentator was expected for the 2024 Double or Nothing PPV as well, but just days before the event, Ross revealed that he had been admitted to the emergency room after experiencing a shortness of breath. Ross later confirmed his diagnosis as a case of influenza A, the most common form of the virus. Reports indicated that Ross also sustained an elevation in his heart rate and heart enzymes.

Ross initially signed to AEW in 2019 in what he called a "layup" of a decision. Since then, the now 72-year-old has lent his voice to programs such as "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," "AEW Collision" as well as various pay-per-view events.

