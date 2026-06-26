AEW Commentator Jim Ross Announces He's Being Discharged From The Hospital Next Week

After spending 22 days in the hospital, "Good Ol'" Jim Ross will be returning home.

Recently, AEW's senior advisor and head commentator wrote on X [formerly known as Twitter] that he'll be discharged from the hospital this Tuesday, and that he had a nice chat with an old friend of his: "Going home this Tuesday! Had a great phone visit with @steveaustinBSR today. Biz is picking up! [cowboy emoji]"

Going home this Tuesday! Had a great phone visit with @steveaustinBSR today. Biz is picking up! 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 25, 2026

For some time now, Ross' health has been at the forefront of conversation. While he's kept his current hospital stay under wraps, PWInsider reported that he suffered a fall after Double or Nothing last month. Verification of that report was not confirmed at this time. He appeared and called Jon Moxley's Continental Championship title defense against Kyle O'Reilly. Moxley retained via submission in their no time limit contest.

As the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned in his post, the business is picking up. Though his contract with AEW is up in August, Ross remains devoted to staying in the promotion, should AEW President and CEO Tony Khan ask him to re-sign. Ross joined the black and gold promotion in 2019, calling some of the biggest and most historic matches showcased in the company so far.