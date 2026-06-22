AEW's Jim Ross Offers Health Update: 'Don't Count Me Out Just Yet'

The health of AEW announcer Jim Ross has often been a topic of conversation the last few years, and became one again after Ross had some struggles while traveling to AEW Double or Nothing last month. There have since been some developments, not all of which have been positive, though Ross believes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Taking to X on Saturday evening, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was, and had been, in the hospital for quite some time.

"Day 22 in the hospital in Norman," Ross tweeted. "Watching @CWSOmaha with my @soonerbaseball. Thanks for everyone's kind thoughts and prayers. Don't count me out just yet. I'm still fighting!"

Ross didn't go into further detail on what was ailing him, and it appears he's been keeping that info close to the chest. Discussing the situation on Monday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that he hadn't been able to find out what was wrong with Ross, despite speaking with him. He did, however, suggest that Ross should be able to make a full recovery from whatever it was.

"I don't know [what's going on]," Melzer said. "I mean, I have heard from him, but just that he's feeling better and he's on the mend. And I think the worst was over, but I actually don't know what actually happened, as far as what actually put him in the hospital.

"But three weeks in the hospital is...you know, obviously that's pretty significant, especially when — Jim would be 74 years old. And he's had a lot of health problems and a lot of falls of late, which is the scary thing. If you fall once, its one thing. But when you're falling a lot, it gets especially — I mean, 74 is not that old in that sense. But you know, if you're falling a lot by your late 70s, it's pretty dangerous. Even in your early 70s, it's pretty dangerous."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription