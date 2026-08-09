Former WWE US Champion Trick Williams Reflects On 'Organic' Popularity Of Crowd Chant

Jey Uso captivates WWE audiences with his signature "yeet." Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes feels the flow of the "woah." In his case, though, fans encourage former WWE United States Champion Trick Williams to "whoop that trick."

According to Williams, his respective crowd chant came rather naturally as it lines up with the rhythm of his theme song, titled "Locked In." "It was just so organic," he told "ESPN Houston." "It was lightning in a bottle. People say, 'Oh, man. It's a theme song.' No, it's not a theme song."

"You got to understand, my parents' name are Monica and Patrick, and they decided to unite one day and make a new child and name him Matrick," he continued. "Then Matrick grew up and decided that he was gonna call himself Trick when he came to the football field. Then Trick decided he was gonna be a wrestler one day, and he's gonna have a hip-hop theme. Then the beat was just perfect. People just happened to chant 'whoop that trick,' so when the beat was dropped, they was already chanting 'whoop that trick.' It fit perfectly on the beat, and now it is the hottest theme song in all of WWE."

Williams most recently attempted to whoop Baron Corbin in a rematch of their WWE SummerSlam clash, in which the former "Lone Wolf" dethroned Williams as United States Champion. Corbin defeated Williams once again on the August 7 edition of "WWE SmackDown", this time by striking him with the fur-covered title belt and pinning him. The popular crowd chant for Williams stretches back to his days on the "WWE NXT" brand, where he reigned as NXT and NXT North American Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN Houston" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.