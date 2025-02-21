Rikishi Details The Rise Of Son Jey Uso's YEET Movement In WWE

Over the last several years, Jey Uso has risen to become one of the most popular performers in WWE, with audiences across the world chanting his "YEET" catchphrase alongside him. Uso's father Rikishi is proud as can be of his son, and on a recent edition of "Off The Top," the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on Uso's ascent.

"During the pandemic, you have this kid here, with him and Roman when they had their little dance-off together," Rikishi said. "It was there that I [saw] the skills of Jey, to be able to adapt in front of a crowd that's not there, but on a TV screen. Can you imagine how hard that is, to perform during a pandemic [in] an arena full of TV screens, and to be able to carry the weight of the company during that time?"

The retired wrestler believes that Uso's use of "YEET" helped endear him to fans, but it's Uso himself that the audience cares about. Uso is currently living out his dream of being a pro wrestling star, and Rikishi believes WWE viewers are able to live vicariously through him as he continues to pursue his goals.

Rikishi also shared his belief that Uso challenging GUNTHER for WWE WrestleMania 41 is the correct call, as the two will be able to call back to the history that they now share. GUNTHER has previously beat Uso in three televised singles matches, with their most recent bout taking place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month, just a week before Uso won the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.