WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 38 (1/25/25) Full & Final Card

Last month, WWE relaunched the Saturday Night's Main Event series in Uniondale, New York. This weekend, it returns for another iteration emanating from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. This WWE SMNE comes with a four-match card, in addition to a contract signing moderated by WWE Hall of Famer and San Antonio's own Shawn Michaels. An appearance from fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura is also confirmed for the NBC special.

The contract signing in reference will formalize an upcoming title match between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The two squared off last month, with Rhodes emerging victorious. Infuriated by this, Owens laid out Rhodes with a package piledriver and subsequently stole the historic winged eagle championship that was brought back for the occasion. Looking ahead, Owens and Rhodes will now battle in a ladder match for both the Undisputed and Winged Eagle titles at the 2025 Royal Rumble, but first, they must both sign on the dotted line.

Regarding the in-ring action, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will defend his title against "Main Event" Jey Uso, who remains on the hunt for his first world title in WWE. Elsewhere, Jacob Fatu will take on Braun Strowman in singles action after the latter saved LA Knight from an attack unleashed by the former and Tama Tonga on "WWE SmackDown."

Rounding out the WWE SNME lineup is a pair of championship matches representing the "WWE Raw" brand. Firstly, in a rematch from Elimination Chamber 2024, Rhea Ripley will put the WWE Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax, who plans to take a different approach this go-around. Finally, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus looks to break a "curse" when he challenges Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship — the one title that's eluded him. Breakker previously pinned Sheamus at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames to retain the very championship.