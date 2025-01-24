Nia Jax Details Her Approach To Facing Women's Champ Rhea Ripley At WWE SNME

For the second time in a year, Nia Jax will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship on television, this time at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. In a new interview with Screen Rant, Jax detailed her approach to facing Ripley again, which she says will differ from the one she took at the 2024 Elimination Chamber premium live event.

"Rhea is one of our top athletes. Female, male, she's one of our top athletes," Jax said. "I think, previously, when we got into it, we had the main event in Elimination Chamber last year, I tried a different strategy. But this time I feel like I got to match her with some intensity. I think just coming out of the gate, and going pound for pound with her and seeing if I could just wear her down and then pick at her, pick her apart."

Last year's Elimination Chamber PLE saw Jax seemingly on the verge of victory when she drove Ripley through the announce table with an elbow drop, which was followed by an Annihilator in the ring. "The Eradicator," however, remained resilient, and eventually scored the win herself with a Riptide.

Ripley reclaimed the WWE Women's World Championship earlier this month by defeating Liv Morgan on the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw." Since then, Jax has declared her intentions to win the Women's Royal Rumble, while also taking Ripley off the top. The upcoming match between Ripley and Jax was made official when the latter attacked the former on "Raw," after which Ripley launched a counterattack and called out Jax for WWE SNME.