WWE HOFer JBL Calls Brock Lesnar 'The Greatest Of All Time'

Brock Lesnar has received plaudits from numerous legends of the pro wrestling business following his retirement at WWE SummerSlam, with JBL being the latest to praise him and call him the "GOAT."

JBL, who knows a thing or two about Lesnar's ability, having recalled how he was thrown around like a child by the "Beast Incarnate," believes that Lesnar should be in the discussion for the greatest of all time. The former WWE commentator commended Lesnar's ability to put on fantastic matches despite wrestling only a few times, during his recent appearance on the "Something to Wrestle" podcast.

"I think he goes down as one of the greatest of all time. And I'm not sure why people aren't talking about him being in that category right now anyway. I don't hear a lot of it, but I think he is. I've never seen anybody that could wrestle — especially when all the guys are wrestling, you know, 200 nights a year, 250 nights a year, whatever we were doing at the time — Brock was wrestling back then part-time and was still one of the best, if not the best, on the roster. I've never seen anybody who could wrestle as few times as Brock does and have such great matches," said JBL.

JBL has first-hand experience facing the legendary star, having wrestled him several times at the start of Lesnar's WWE career. The WWE Hall of Famer attributes Lesnar's greatness to the feel he has when he steps into the ring.

"He just has an incredible feel. I wrestled Brock a lot when he first started. He has an incredible feel, and it's just amazing what he's done," stated the legend.

Lesnar has seemingly wound down his WWE career, having stated categorically to Pat McAfee that he has hung up his boots. However, fans of the former UFC Champion — like JBL — could still get to see him in a WWE ring again, with some WWE officials reportedly believing that he could return for next year's WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia.