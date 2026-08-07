High-Ranking WWE Officials Reportedly Expect Brock Lesnar Presence At WrestleMania 43

After losing to Oba Femi inside Hell In A Cell this past weekend at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar announced that he's officially retired from professional wrestling on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. When Lesnar lost to Femi in their first match together at WrestleMania 42, "The Beast" had seemingly retired by leaving his gloves in the ring and saying goodbye to the fans, but he would return a month later and defeat "The Ruler" in a rematch. Although it seems like Lesnar is walking away from the squared circle for good, there's been a new update regarding plans for the 49-year-old to return next year.

According to one of WrestleVotes Radio's sources, several high-ranking officials in WWE believe that Lesnar will return for WrestleMania 43 next year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, if Lesnar has truly decided to hang up his boots, another source claimed that the idea of "The Conquerer" being the headliner for the WWE Hall Of Fame would be considered. Additionally, WrestleVotes Radio was told by the same source that they can't envision Lesnar not accepting one final payday in Saudi Arabia.

Throughout his career, Lesnar has usually answered the call whenever WWE has needed him to appear for an event in Saudi Arabia, having wrestled on nine shows that have taken place in the country. During Lesnar's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," he credited being slammed by Femi this past weekend as the moment he realized he needed to retire, admitting that his body can't endure the pain any longer. Lesnar also shared that Saturday was an emotional day for him and thanked everybody who has followed his career as a professional wrestler.