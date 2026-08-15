TNA's Elijah Recalls What It Was Like Working For Vince McMahon In WWE

Former WWE star Elias, now known as Elijah in TNA Wrestling, thrived during Vince McMahon's time in WWE and recalled what the former WWE Chairman looked for in his wrestlers.

Elias got over with the WWE audience with his singing and guitar gimmick, which brought him success under McMahon's reign. The TNA wrestler told the "Studio 1 Sports Channel" that McMahon expected his stars to step up to a challenge, which Elias feels has served him well in his wrestling career.

"I just love wrestling and I love performing. And so when somebody gives me a challenge, and that was really, I got to say, under the Vince era, that's really what it's like. It's like you're going to be given something. It is what it is. Now it's on you to make that something. And it's just sort of a mindset that I've taken with me, you know," he revealed.

The former WWE star gave the example of his former rival and WWE legend John Cena, whom he witnessed firsthand turn a brief idea from the creative team into something memorable. He also learned from stars like Cena about getting the crowd involved and developing as a character.

"I can remember being able to sort of witness John Cena do this in person. Sort of backstage, they would give him a promo, they would give him a segment, and he'd sit down and he'd say, 'Okay, how can I make this awesome and memorable and whatever it is.' And so that, you know, loosely was my mindset. How can I do the best with what is put in front of me?" said Elijah. "And if that includes involving the character, letting the crowd do something, not letting the crowd do something, playing myself in a different way or evolution, then I'm all game for it, and I will evolve with the audience, you know."

McMahon had a major say in Elias' WWE character, particularly the short-lived Ezekiel gimmick, which Elijah said was entirely McMahon's idea.