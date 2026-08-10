WWE Announces European Tour Leading Up To 2027 PLE

On Monday morning, WWE officially announced its next European tour, which will lead into the 2027 Royal Rumble at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Starting on Friday, January 15, eight events are scheduled to take place in seven different countries for the 2027 Road to Royal Rumble European Tour. For the first time ever, "WWE Raw" will be coming to Becky Lynch and Finn Balor's home country of Ireland when the show takes place in Dublin at the 3Arena. Additionally, "WWE SmackDown" will be held from Brussels, Belgium for the first time after the country hosted "Raw" last year.

Elsewhere, WWE will hold an event in Gliwice, Poland at the PreZero Arena and will bring a televised event to Manchester's Co-op Live for the first time in history. During the tour, WWE will return to Amsterdam for the first time in over two years, Sweden in more than eight years, and Hungary in almost a decade. WWE also plans to return to Glasgow, Scotland when "Raw" comes to the OVO Hydro, a venue that has hosted six events for the promotion in the last four years.

WWE just finished its European Summer Tour this past June when the company visited Spain, Portugal and England before and Clash In Italy in Turin. At this time, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Trick Williams, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Oba Femi, GUNTHER, Jade Cargill, The Vision, Lynch and Balor are all listed as stars who will appear on the tour this coming January. WWE fans can also register for exclusive presale opportunities now by visiting wwe.com.