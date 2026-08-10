Dave Meltzer Expects AEW Star To Earn More TV Time After Impressing Backstage Figures

The Continental Challenge Cup is underway and kicked off with three matches on "Collision". In the opening match, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Ace Austin in a great match. One year ago, Austin got the All Elite graphic after debuting on "Collision" against Ricochet. The former TNA X-Division and Tag Team champion quickly joined the Bang Bang Gang. Since his arrival, he has challenged for multiple titles in both AEW and ROH.

Even though Austin failed to advance, he made an impression. According to Wrestling Observer Network, Austin impressed people backstage. "I think he did himself a world of favors with this performance because people are talking about him, including in the company being very impressed by him. I don't know if it's going to get him a bunch of wins, but it will get him some television time." With the loss, Austin is out of the tournament.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Network and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.