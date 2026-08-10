Bayley Pokes Fun At AEW Speculation Amidst WWE Absence

The only thing that's sure about Bayley's wrestling future right now is nothing's for sure, as many continue to speculate whether she'll re-sign with WWE when her contract expires in October, or if she'll leave and join old friend Mercedes Mone in AEW. And Bayley is now having some fun with the speculation by teasing the latter. Taking to Instagram, Bayley posted a long training montage, with the caption of "all or nothing, baby," which some took as an AEW hint.

That wasn't the only bit of the post to raise eyebrows, however, as Bayley's training montage featured her working out in several different wrestling gyms and with some names outside of WWE, most notably with Mone. Then there was Bayley's choice of song for the video, which is "All In," the same name as AEW's marquee event taking place on August 30 in London's Wembley Stadium.

While Bayley's Instagram post will add more fuel to the fire regarding her future, so will her continued absence from WWE television. The former WWE Women's Champion has not appeared since her loss to Lyra Valkyria at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in July, a loss that some have speculated was a write-off in case she doesn't re-sign. Bayley did work two live events in late July following her loss to Valkyria, but has been off the road since then.

Despite her victory over Bayley, Valkyria has also been a ghost on WWE TV, appearing only during commercial breaks for "WWE Raw," with her only match in recent weeks coming on "WWE Main Event," where she defeated Wren Sinclair. It is unclear why Valkyria has been kept off TV, and if it is related to Bayley's status or not.