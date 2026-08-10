Jeff Jarrett Says There Is Still One 'Glaring Unknown' With WWE Star Oba Femi

There's no doubt that Oba Femi has become one of the most impressive rising stars in WWE this year, especially after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and inside Hell In A Cell at SummerSlam. However, some believe that his promo skills could use some work alongside his intimidating presence, including WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who claimed on "My World" that "The Ruler" needs to evolve his personality on-screen if he wants to become a main event star that moves the needle when it comes to ticket sales.

"Put the promoter cap on, the ticket sellers, the ticket movers. Who's in there? [CM] Punk, Cody [Rhodes], what do they really have in common? A lot. Maybe they don't. Maybe personal life, but they can both talk in the building. Oba's promo takes time. Not just his promo, his personality, his ability to tell a story in two to three minutes or five minutes in ring," he explained. "You take a MJF, young guy, cocky, makes mistakes, does this and do that, he can talk his ass off. You have to have the ability to communicate. And I think right now that is the glaring unknown ... people will not vote on Oba based solely off of, oh man, he beat Brock two out of three times. He did this, he did that. They got to get him some mic time and they've got to develop a personality."

Last week, ECW legend Bully Ray also voiced his concerns about Femi's promo ability and argued that the young star would benefit from being managed by Paul Heyman now that Brock Lesnar has officially retired. Despite being uncertain that a babyface star could work with a babyface manager, Bully Ray believes that Heyman would continue to elevate Femi while he improves his promo skills.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.