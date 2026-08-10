WWE's Blake Monroe Details Love Island Near Miss

"WWE SmackDown" star Blake Monroe has revealed that she turned down a massive reality TV opportunity.

During a recent interview with Branson Quirke on "TMZ's Inside The Ring," Monroe shared that the popular hit dating franchise "Love Island" has reached out to her on two occasions, but rejected both offers to be featured on the show due to the nature of the challenges and believing she would be eliminated quickly.

"I am insane, I could never ever. I got asked to do 'Love Island' many years ago and didn't do it. Then I got asked again and I thought about it, but I realized I'm crazy ... I feel like people go on to build a career. If you actually did go on to find love and you like a guy and you're getting on and then they do those challenges where they eating each other and making out with your friends, like I can't. I'm not sitting there for that. I don't share so I don't think it would be for me ... It would be short and sweet. I'd probably get kicked off pretty much instantly."

While Monroe is trying to stay away from reality TV opportunities, others are actively trying to pursue them, as Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green recently shared that she's been trying to get casted on the long-running TV competition show "Dancing with the Stars." The only professional wrestler to be featured on "Love Island" is Adam Maxted, an independent star in the United Kingdom who competed on the British version of the show in 2016.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.