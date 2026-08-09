WWE's Chelsea Green Still Pushing To Be Cast In Long-Running Reality Competition Show

Throughout her WWE career, Chelsea Green has been vocal about wanting to give reality television a try, as she's often felt that she would be a perfect fit on a revamped version of "Total Divas." However, during a recent interview with "TMZ," Green stated that "Dancing with the Stars" is her first choice when it comes to reality TV shows she'd like to appear on, and revealed that she's actively been trying to secure a spot on the program.

"Okay, so at first I would have said 'Total Divas' because hello, that's like a shoe in. But now I'm going 'Dancing with the Stars' ... When I tell you I have been sending emails, sending texts, sending DMs. I have been milking everyone for all their worth if they know anyone at NBC Universal," she explained. "Please spread the word because I'm always trying to do a little 'Dancing with the Stars' moment ... I'm not top tier, but I try really hard. So, I think, that's good. Every year in 'Dancing with the Stars,' we get all mad like up in arms like, 'Oh my god, they were a dancer. They shouldn't be on this.' Like, who cares? It's just entertainment. So, I'm here to entertain."

Along with becoming a reality TV star, last year Green outlined the biggest goals she'd like to accomplish in her career, two of which were to win a world title and to explore roles in a non-comedic Hollywood project. Last weekend, one of those goals was achieved when Green became the Interim WWE Women's Champion by defeating Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair and Lash Legend in a Ladder Match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.