Chelsea Green On Interim WWE Women's Title Win: 'This Is 13 Years In The Making'

Chelsea Green delighted WWE fans when she ascended the ladder set up in the middle of the ring, after previously being taken out by B-Fab and Michin and left in its rungs, to win the interim WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Following her victory, Green took to her Instagram stories to deliver a video message to her fans, thanking them for all the support.

"I'm so overwhelmed with emotion," Green said. "I feel like this is 13 years in the making. I'm very, very grateful that you guys have all kind of come on this journey with me and that you gave me the reaction that you did in Minneapolis [Sunday.] It's definitely a moment that I'm never going to forget and I can't wait to tell my future children about it. I'm very grateful, so thank you guys."

Green apologized for her hoarse voice and joked that she's been "going through it" since the emotional victory. She described moving on to the interim WWE Women's title after making history as the first WWE Women's United States Champion.

"Now we're paying the price, but that's okay, because world domination begins today," she said. "We have moved on from being the President of America and the North America savior. We have moved on to world domination."

Now that she's captured the interim title, Green may have to defend the gold against the current WWE Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, upon her return to "WWE SmackDown." The interim belt was created due to Ripley being unable to defend the gold at SummerSlam. There's no current word on Ripley's return date, so Green could have other challengers before her, like the other women involved in the ladder match, Lash Legend, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, and Green's new ally and WWE Women's United States Champion, Tiffany Stratton.