WWE's Blake Monroe Advises Wrestlers Against Dating

They say it's easy to fall in love in the workplace, but "WWE SmackDown" star Blake Monroe forbids it not just for herself, but for other WWE talents. During her interview on TMZ's "Inside The Ring," the former NXT Women's North American Champion explained thoroughly why a workplace romance shouldn't be in the cards for anyone that she works with.

"I just feel like the reason wrestlers date each other is because nobody understands our schedule and our business," Monroe said on understanding the opposition that might come after her heeded warning. "You're on the road a lot. What we do is provocative, and you kind of have to sell almost yourself. So, I feel like a lot of guys would get jealous if their girl was doing that, and a lot of women might find it hard. It's like dating, I guess, an NBA player or whatever. It would be hard to do."

Monroe admitted she has broken a couple of hearts, but she isn't worried about finding other suitors. In addition to her discussion on work and romance, "The Glamour" also talked about turning down appearances for the hit reality series "Love Island," saying the idea to be on there was uninteresting to her because she doesn't like sharing love interests with other contestants.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.