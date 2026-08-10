Ricky Saints Talks WWE Main Roster Run, Future Goals

Several months into his time on WWE's main roster, Ricky Saints hasn't yet found consistent footing, appearing sparingly on TV save for a brief feud with former WWE US Champion Trick Williams. And yet, Saints doesn't have a ton to complain about. When discussing his main roster run so far in an interview with "LaJunta+," Saints talked about all that he had already done in his short-time on "WWE SmackDown," as well as his mindset in attempting to achieve his goals.

"I manifest a lot, and I already feel what I feel before it even happens," Saints said. "So when it actually happens, physically, I'm already used to it. I've enjoyed this so much, if anything, just for the fact that I recently did a full European tour. And that was incredible in itself. I was able to meet people from Saudi, Italy, Spain, Paris. Like, that one was really cool. I love the fact that I am able to have all of this free range to really build myself back up.

"There are some people that don't know who I am, and there are some people that have never seen me, and I'm introducing myself to them. And I like that feeling. I like that I have a second chance to really be whoever I want to be. So I can't gush enough about that. Overall, within the short time I've been here, because I've only been on the main roster since May, I've done a lot, and it's incredible. And I can only keep that momentum going, you know?"